Grasshoppers Fall to the Hot Rods in First Game of Away Series

May 8, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

BOWLING GREEN, KY - The Greensboro Grasshoppers fell to the Bowling Green Hot Rods in the first game of its away series on Tuesday, May 7. The Hot Rods improved to 14-14 on the season while the Grasshoppers fell to 16-11. Bowling Green outhit Greensboro 10-3 as both teams had two mishaps.

Leading at the dish for the Grasshoppers was outfielder Lonnie White Jr. as he went 1-3 with a home run, two RBI, and one run scored. Hits for Greensboro also tallied by Luke Brown and Rodolfo Nolasco.

Outfielder Chandler Simpson led the Hot Rods offense going 4-5 with a double and two runs scored. Brock Jones followed behind going 2-4 with a double and one run scored. Hits for Bowling Green were also recorded by Xavier Isaac, Brayden Taylor, Colton Ledbetter, and Hunter Haas.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Patrick Reilly as he tallied three strikeouts and gave up five hits, four earned runs, and three free bases on four innings of work. Reilly took the loss for the Grasshoppers and fell to 1-2 on the season.

Starting on the rubber for Bowling Green was righthanded pitcher Yoniel Curet as he recorded nine strikeouts and gave up one hit, one run (not earned), and two free bases on five innings of work. Curet tallied the win for the Hot Rods and improved to 1-3 on the season.

The Grasshoppers continue its away series against the Hot Rods today, Wednesday, May 8 at 6:35 PM. To purchase tickets to any Greensboro Grasshoppers game, visit www.gsohoppers.com or call our front office at (336) 268-2255.

