Hot Rods and Grasshoppers Rained out Wednesday

May 8, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - The Bowling Green Hot Rods game scheduled for 11:05 AM CT Wednesday against the Greensboro Grasshoppers has been postponed due to rain. The two teams are scheduled for a doubleheader Thursday, May 9.

The Hot Rods will play two, seven-inning games. First pitch is set for 5:35 PM CT with the second game following approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com .

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.