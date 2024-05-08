Drive, Crawdads Wednesday Game Suspended; Doubleheader Tomorrow

May 8, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

The Greenville Drive took a 2-1 lead in the first inning Wednesday, but heavy rains descended upon Fluor Field, causing the game to be suspended after a lengthy delay. Today's game will resume tomorrow at 4:30 p.m. and will be a nine-inning game, followed by the regularly scheduled game which will now become a seven-inning game and will begin roughly 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one, but no earlier than 7:05 p.m.

Fans with tickets to Wednesday's contest can exchange their tickets to a future Drive home game, including both games on Thursday, subject to availability. Fans with tickets for the regularly scheduled Thursday, May 9th game are permitted to attend both games.

Gates to Fluor Field will open for game one at 4:00 p.m. As every Thursday home game is a Dollar Drink Night at Fluor Field, Dollar Drink Night will begin starting at 4:00 p.m. when gates open.

