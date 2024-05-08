Renegades Game Notes

Hudson Valley Renegades (14-11) at Aberdeen IronBirds (14-14)

RHP Baron Stuart (0-1, 4.61 ERA) vs. RHP Juan Nuñez (2-1, 1.77 ERA) | Game 26 | Road Game 14 | Wednesday, May 8, 2024 | Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium | Aberdeen, Md. | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

RAIN, RAIN, GO AWAY: After two games were postponed on Saturday and Sunday at Wilmington, the Renegades have now had seven road games postponed due to rain already this season. During the first road trip of the season vs. Rome, there were four games rescheduled, and one game was canceled after a prolonged rain storm in Georgia. Hudson Valley will now play eight games in six days vs. Wilmington from June 4th-9th. The 'Gades have played only 25 games, at least one game less than the rest of the SAL North, and three less games than Brooklyn, Jersey Shore, and Aberdeen.

FAMILIAR FOES: The Renegades continue a previously scheduled 12-game road trip against the IronBirds, playing six games in Aberdeen this week. This is already the second series of the season between Hudson Valley and Aberdeen, after the Renegades took four of six at home in April, featuring three walk-off wins. The two teams will match up in 12 of their next 24 games, and then won't play each other again in the regular season after June 2nd. FRAWLEY STADIUM BIG FLIES: After hitting only 13 home runs in their first 20 games of the season, the Renegades clobbered eight long balls in the first two games of their series with the Blue Rocks. An incredible 38% of the team's home runs hit in 2024 were in the first two games of the series, highlighted by Jared Serna's three-homer game on Wednesday, and round-trippers in both games by Jesús Rodríguez.

LUCKY NUMBER SEVEN: With the Renegades leading 3-2 into the seventh on Tuesday, the Renegades tallied nine runs on 10 hits in the frame. It was just the third time since 2005 that Hudson Valley had collected 10 hits in an inning, with the last occurrence coming on Sept. 5, 2021 at Greensboro. The team finished the game with 19 hits, the most they have had in a single game since pounding out 24 hits against Hickory on Aug. 27, 2022. Jared Serna had two RBI hits and the Renegades had two home runs in the inning.

10+ Hits, Inning by Renegades (Since 2005)ââââââââââââââââââ HitsââââââââDateââInningââââââââââââOpponentââââââââââ 11ââââââââââ9/5/21ââââââTop 9âââââââ@ Greensboro 10ââââââââââ4/30/24âââââTop 7âââââââ@ Wilmington 10ââââââââââ7/20/10âââââTop 4âââââââ@ Staten Island

FEELING EXTRA: In the massive rally in the top of the seventh on Tuesday night, the Renegades set a franchise record with seven extra-base hits in the inning (4 doubles, 1 triple, 2 home runs). The team had collected five XBH in a single inning five times previously, with the last coming on 4/30/2023 at Greenville. Since 2005, only two Yankees affiliates have had seven XBH in a single inning, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on 6/29/2021 at Lehigh Valley and Charleston on 6/3/2011 against Rome.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: The Renegades bullpen collectively sports a 2.66 ERA (31 ER/115.1 IP) this season, the fourth-best mark in MiLB, On Thursday night, Joel Valdez turned in 3.2 scoreless innings while allowing one hit and one walk with seven strikeouts. Renegades relievers have combined for 11.7 K/9 this season.

FREE RUNS: Renegades opponents have issued the team an astounding ten bases-loaded walks this season, tied for the second-most in the minors. On Wednesday night, Wilmington RHP Marquis Grissom, Jr. issued two bases-loaded walks in the top of the 11th to help the Renegades to a 13-10 win.

LIMITING HITS & RUNS: Hudson Valley pitchers have been on a roll early on, and have allowed only 149 hits through 25 games. The Renegades have allowed the fewest hits in MiLB, eight fewer than the Carolina Mudcats (MIL, A). Incredibly, Amarillo (AZ, AA) has allowed a staggering 277 hits through 28 games, most among all non-AAA teams. The team's 3.19 ERA is the fourth-best mark in High-A. Hudson Valley has recorded 9+ strikeouts in 9 of their last 11 games.

INTERNATIONAL OUTREACH: The Hudson Valley Renegades and the Bhutan Baseball & Softball Association have partnered to present Bhutan Night on August 20 at Heritage Financial Park. The team is currently fundraising to bring over several Bhutanese baseball players for baseball and cultural enrichment tour of the Hudson Valley and New York. More details on the night can be found at www.hvrenegades.com/bhutan.

OVER A DECADE OF SUCCESS: With a 70-62 (.530) record in 2023, the Hudson Valley Renegades recorded their 11th consecutive season with an above .500 record (since 2012). During that span, the team has won two league championships (2012 and 2017), seven playoff appearances (12, 14, 16-19, 23), and five league championship series appearances (12, 16-18, 23). Including their 9-6 start to 2024, among teams in affiliated baseball with at least 800 games, the Renegades have the best winning percentage (.576) in MiLB.

FINISHING STRONG: Over his last 14 games of the 2023 regular season, Jesús Rodríguez went 19-for-53 (.358) with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, 9 RBIs, and seven runs scored. Rodríguez has carried that success into the 2024 season by reaching base safely in seventeen of his first twenty-three games. He is currently batting .330 with five home runs and 13 RBIs with a .956 OPS on the young season, and already has ten multi-hit games, the most on the team. On Tuesday vs. Aberdeen, Rodriguez was 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs. His 30 hits are second and his five home runs rank fifth in the South Atlantic League, despite the Renegades playing less games.

DOMINANCE: Cam Schlittler has put together an outstanding start to the season on the mound. The right-hander has allowed just three ER in 26 innings so far in 2024, and already has three scoreless outings of 5+ innings to his name in 5 appearances. In four of five starts, Schlittler has set and matched his career high of seven strikeouts. On Tuesday vs. Aberdeen, Schlittler struck out seven across five no-hit innings. Schlittler's 0.73 WHIP is the best in the South Atlantic, and his 1.04 ERA ranks second.

MIDWEST REINFORCEMENTS: Jace Avina debuted with the Renegades on April 17 after being traded to New York for Jake Bauers in November from Milwaukee. The 20-year-old has quickly made a big impact for the Renegades, off to a 16-for-56 (.286) start with two home runs, seven walks and seven runs scored and a .8885 OPS in fifteen games. On Tuesday night at Wilmington, the Sparks, Nevada native had a 3-for-6 outing, featuring his second home run of the season, two doubles, and two RBIs. Avina has also looked strong defensively in the outfield, throwing out Ryan Higgins at third on a beautiful outfield assist from center vs. Aberdeen. The Spanish Springs High School graduate was the Arizona Complex League MVP in 2022.

THREE TIMES TWO: In Wednesday's 13-10 victory vs. Wilmington, Jared Serna hit three two-run homers, driving in six runs and scoring three runs. Serna is just the third Renegades player since 2005 to hit three home runs in a game, and first since Everson Pereira on Sept. 5, 2021 at Greensboro. It was just the third three-homer game all-time at Frawley Stadium. Serna has now hit all five of his long balls on the road this season. He ranks fourth in the South Atlantic with those five home runs, and fourth in RBIs with 19. Through four games against the Blue Rocks, Serna has driven in 10 runs,

3 HR, game at Frawley Stadium (since 2005)ââââââââââââââââââ DateââââââââââââââPlayerââââââââââââTeamââââââââ 7/26/07âââââââââââArmando CamacaroââKinston 8/22/19âââââââââââBrewer HicklenââââWilmington 5/1/24ââââââââââââJared SernaâHudson Valley

3 HR, game HV Franchise History (since 2005)ââââââââââ DateââââââââââââââPlayerââââââââââââOpponentââââââââââ 7/10/21 (2)âââââââJosh BreauxâBrooklyn 9/5/21ââââââââââââEverson Pereiraâââ@ Greensboro 5/1/24ââââââââââââJared Sernaâ@ Wilmington

