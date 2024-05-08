Cerny Hits Fifth Homer, Drives in Three

May 8, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







WINSTON-SALEM- The Asheville Tourists fell to the Winston-Salem Dash 9-4 on Wednesday night that snapped a stretch of back-to-back road wins. Asheville plated the game's first run but Winston-Salem reeled off seven unanswered. The series is now knotted up at one game apiece.

Logan Cerny opened the scoring with a solo Home Run in the top of the second. The long ball to left field was Cerny's fifth Home Run of the season, two shy of the league lead. Winston-Salem responded with two in the third, three in the fourth and two more in the sixth.

Trailing 7-1, Cerny struck again in the top of the seventh. The Tourists centerfielder hit a two-run double that plated Austin Deming and Narbe Cruz. Cerny later scored on a wild pitch to cut the Dash lead to three. Winston-Salem pushed their advantage back out with two more runs in the bottom of the seventh and kept Asheville's offense at bay the rest of the game.

Carlos Calderon and Trey Dombroski pitched the lion's share for the Tourists and the duo combined to strike out 12. The Dash's shortstop, Jacob Gonzalez, went 4-for-4 with four RBI. Game three of the series is scheduled for Thursday night at 7:00pm ET.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.