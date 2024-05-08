Emperors Stun Cyclones, 8-7, After Five-Run Bottom of the Eighth

May 8, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Rome Emperors News Release









Rome Emperors on game night

(Rome Emperors) Rome Emperors on game night(Rome Emperors)

ROME, GA - Nick Ward's two-out, two RBI single in the eighth was the difference in Wednesday night's 8-7 win over the Brooklyn Cyclones. It was the penultimate hit in Rome's five-hit, five-run bottom of the eighth inning that saw ten Emperors come to the plate.

Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. reached base safely in the first following a missed catch error on Brooklyn's Ryan Clifford. Sabin Ceballo's fifth double of the year put him and Kilpatrick on second and third for Ethan Workinger who grounded out 5-to-3 to plate Rome's first run. Trailing 3-1 in the bottom of the third, E.J. Exposito's sixth double of the season plated Zebrowski who had walked the at-bat prior. That marked E.J.'s sixth straight game with a run driven in.

The first of two clutch Nick Ward singles came in the fifth. A two-out RBI single to right tied the ball game at three, bringing in Ethan Workinger who had reached on a walk. That got starter Owen Murphy off the hook who struck out eight 'Clones over 5.0 innings of work.

Schanaman would get roughed up in the seventh. Two doubles and a two-run homerun put Brooklyn ahead 6-3. Johnson, who would wind up with the win, gave up an unearned run in the eighth as well.

The eighth began with a trio of one-out singles from Clarno, Kilpatrick, and Ceballos. After a Workinger groundout, Zebrowski singled ahead of back-to-back walks to Exposito and Tavarez which brought up Ward would deliver big time.

Tomorrow's ballgame is set for 7:00pm EDT. Probable starters are Brooklyn's Brandon Sproat and Rome's Spencer Schwellenbach.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.