Sports stats



NWSL Utah Royals FC

Claudia Zornoza Slips the Ball Right Through for Brecken Mozingo to Finish for the Utah Royals!

May 23, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Utah Royals FC YouTube Video


Check out the Utah Royals FC Statistics



National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 23, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central