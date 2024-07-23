Chourio Beats the Lightning, Mussels Toss Fifth No-Hitter in Four Seasons

DUNEDIN, Fla. - Byron Chourio beat the weather with a game-winning two-run double as the Mighty Mussels tossed a six-inning no-hitter in 2-1 win over the Dunedin Blue Jays at TD Ballpark Tuesday.

The Fort Myers' (47-41, 16-7) no-hitter is their fifth in four seasons of the Mussels' era. All five no-hitters have been combined efforts, with two going the full nine innings.

Ross Dunn (3 IP), Justin Topa (1 IP), and Wilker Reyes (2 IP) combined to throw six hitless frames, with Reyes (4-1) striking out three over two perfect innings before the lightning halted play. A few minutes after the stoppage, heavy rain began and unplayable field conditions forced the game to be called after six innings.

If the rain came one inning earlier, both teams would have thrown no-hitters. Dunedin (46-43, 12-11) led 1-0 after five innings, scoring on a walk and a Yohander Martinez throwing error in the second inning.

Blue Jays' starter Ryan Watson (0-1) was perfect through 5.2 innings before Angel Del Rosario reached on an infield single. The next batter was Walker Jenkins, who blooped a double down the left field line to put runners at second and third. Chourio followed and ripped a double off the right field fence to put the Mussels in front 2-1.

The Mussels will look to extend their winning streak to five games at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

