Hammerheads Drop Series Opener to Tortugas 4-3 in 10 Innings

July 23, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (48-43, 12-13) dropped the series opening game to the Daytona Tortugas (45-43, 14-8) by a final score of 4-3 in 10 innings on Tuesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. With the loss, the Hammerheads had their three-game win streak come to a close.

After the first two innings featured no runs, the Tortugas got themselves on the scoreboard first in the top of the third inning off of Jupiter starting pitcher M.D. Johnson, who is with Jupiter on a rehab assignment. With two outs and two runners on, Sammy Stafura hit an RBI single which resulted in two runs with an error committed by Jupiter to get the scoring started. Ariel Almonte followed it up with a RBI double to five Daytona the early 3-0 lead.

Jupiter quickly responded in the bottom of the frame. Jordan McCants hit a leadoff double and two batters later Cristhian Rodriguez drove him home on a RBI single to cut the deficit to 3-1.

After the third inning, both teams went quiet on offense. Johnson finished his rehab start with four innings pitched and three runs, two of which were earned, on four hits with four strikeouts in a no-decision.

Julio Mendez, who was originally scheduled to make the start on the mound for Jupiter, came out of the bullpen and tossed four scoreless innings and allowed just one hit and two walks while striking out four Daytona hitters.

The Hammerheads changed the ballgame in the bottom of the eighth inning. With two outs and runners at first and second base, Ryan Ignoffo came up and drilled a two-RBI double to left field to tie the ballgame at 3-3.

Both teams could not score in the ninth inning which meant for the second time on the homestand, the Hammerheads were going to extra innings.

Holt Jones (L, 2-3) came out for the top of the 10th inning after throwing a scoreless ninth inning. With one out and the placed-runner at third base, Johnny Ascanio dropped a squeeze bunt to give Daytona the lead at 4-3. Jupiter nearly scored the placed-runner in the bottom half of the frame but came up short as the Hammerheads fell 4-3 in 10 innings Tuesday night.

JT Mabry and Rodriguez each finished with two hits in the game to lead the Jupiter offense.

The Hammerheads look to bounce back in game two against the Tortugas on Wednesday, July 24th with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Two-time FSL Pitcher of the Week Eliazar Dishmey (2-2, 4.50 ERA) is scheduled to make the start on the mound for Jupiter against Jose Montero of Daytona. Click here to purchase your tickets.

