Mussels No-Hit Blue Jays in Six-Inning, Rain-Shortened Contest

July 23, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







DUNEDIN, FL - In the first game of a critical six game series with first-place Fort Meyers, Mother Nature provided no help to the Blue Jays. The Mighty Mussels held Dunedin without a hit for six innings and took a 2-1, rain-shortened win on Tuesday night at TD Ballpark.

Pitching seized the spotlight all night long, as Blue Jays starter Ryan Watson retired the first 17 batters he faced, taking a perfect game through 5.2 innings.

Dunedin scored the game's first run in unearned fashion in the bottom of the second inning. Cristian Feliz worked a two-out walk against Mighty Mussels starter Ross Dunn and then stole second base. The next batter, Jean Joseph, sent a bouncer to third base, where Yohander Martinez uncorked a low throw to first base, which allowed Feliz to score to make it 1-0.

Watson provided the rest of the highlights for Dunedin, working at a remarkably efficient rate, needing just 54 pitches to get through five and two thirds.

With two outs in the sixth, Fort Myers cracked the righty. Angel Del Rosario, the former D-Jay, collected the game's first hit on a slowly hit infield single up the middle. Walker Jenkins followed with a bloop double to put runners on second and third for Byron Chourio.

Chourio came through with a two-strike, go-ahead double off the fence in right field that put the Mussels in front 2-1.

Dunedin went down in order in the bottom of the sixth against Wilker Reyes, in what turned out to be its final at bat of the game.

Shortly after Yhoangel Aponte grounded out to end the game, the skies opened with heavy rain and the contest was eventually called.

With the defeat, Dunedin falls to 12-11 in the second half, four games behind Fort Myers for first place.

The series continues Wednesday night, with first pitch set for 6:30 at TD Ballpark. Tickets are available online at DunedinBlueJays.com.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from July 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.