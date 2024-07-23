Marauders Five-Run Eighth Not Enough in 9-6 Loss on Sunday

TAMPA, FL - The Bradenton Marauders late comeback attempt fell just short as they dropped the series-finale to the Tampa Tarpons 9-6 on Sunday afternoon at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

The Tarpons struck first right away against Connor Oliver (0-6) in the bottom of the first inning. Roderick Arias hit an infield single, stole second and scored on a two-out single from Jackson Castillo who ended up at second base on the throw home. He would then score on a single from Willy Montero to double the Tarpons lead to 2-0 after the first inning.

In the second, after a walk and single placed two runners on base, a pair of two-out run scoring hits from Arias and Dylan Jasso scored three more to extend Tampa's advantage to 5-0.

Bradenton got on the scoreboard in the third against Cade Smith (6-6). Justin Miknis opened the frame with a four-pitch walk and then scored on a double from Wesley Zapata to cut the deficit to 5-1.

Tampa plated a pair of runs in the third and fourth innings on sacrifice flies from Josue Gonzalez and Castillo to push their lead to 7-1. Luigi Hernandez recorded two scoreless frames before running into trouble in the seventh. The Tarpons pushed across another two runs on a bases-loaded walk and hit batter in the inning to open up their largest lead at 9-1.

The Marauders did not back down without a fight, scoring five runs in the eighth against Gabriel Barbosa (SV,1). Bradenton's offense had just two hits in the first seven frames before erupting for four in the frame. Miguel Sosa singled and Miknis walked to bring up Juan Jerez, who doubled home a run. Zapata scored Miknis on a groundout to trim the Tampa lead again to 7-3.

After an error put Jeral Toledo on base and scored Jerez, Keiner Delgado clubbed a two-run home run to complete the five-run frame.

In the ninth, Barbosa walked Miknis and Maguire with one-out to give the Marauders two chances to tie the game. Barbosa retired the final two batters to end the contest and complete the three-game series sweep of the Marauders.

Miknis became just the fifth Marauder this season to walk three or more times in a game.

After an off-day on Monday, the Marauders return home to begin a six-game series against the Lakeland Flying Tigers at LECOM Park. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:10 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network.

