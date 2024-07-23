Marauders Homestand Highlights Tuesday, July 23 - Sunday, July 28

July 23, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, FL - The Bradenton Marauders return home to play a six-game set at LECOM Park from July 23 - July 28 against the Lakeland Flying Tigers, the Single-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers.

The following promotions will take place at LECOM Park during this week's homestand:

THIRSTY THURSDAY PRESENTED BY BUDWEISER AND TICKET SARASOTA (THURSDAY, JULY 25) - Each Thursday this season, fans 21 and over can enjoy two-dollar beer, while all fans can jump in on the fun with two-dollar sodas, two-dollar potato chips, and two-dollar hot dogs. Come beat the heat this summer with Thirsty Thursdays at LECOM Park!

CHRISTMAS IN JULY/ PAWS & CLAWS PRESENTED BY WHITE CLAW / FRIENDLY CITY FRIDAY (FRIDAY, JULY 26) - It's the most magical time of the baseball season...Christmas in July! The first 250 fans through the gates will receive a Marauders Christmas ornament! Bring the kids to meet Mr. and Mrs. Clause! It's also our fourth Paws & Claws night of the season! Bring your four-legged furry friend and enjoy drink specials on White Claw beverages. Fans can purchase their bark badges for $5 online or at the box office with all proceeds benefitting the Humane Society. Water dishes and relief areas for your dog are available inside the ballpark. Fans can run the bases with their dogs after the game as well! Enjoy our next Friendly City Friday game of the season, as the Marauders highlight local non-profits and businesses every week all summer long!

BACK TO SCHOOL NIGHT PRESENTED BY ACHIEVA CREDIT UNION / POSTGAME FIREWORKS PRESENTED BY BUDWEISER (SATURDAY, JULY 27) - Need to do some back-to-school shopping? Don't worry, the Marauders can help with that! Bring the kids and the entire family to LECOM Park for Back to School Night presented by Achieva Credit Union. The first 500 kids through the gates ages 12 and under will receive a free Marauders backpack. Stay after the game as well for another fantastic fireworks show presented by Budweiser!

Fans can purchase tickets online at BradentonMarauders.com, over the phone at (941) 747-3031, or at the LECOM Park box office.

