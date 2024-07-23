Rain Delays Start of Series
July 23, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)
Clearwater Threshers News Release
TAMPA, FL - With lightning starting in the area during warmups, Tuesday night's game between the Clearwater Threshers and Tampa Tarpons has been postponed. The series will now begin on Wednesday, July 24 with a doubleheader at George Steinbrenner Field at 4:00 pm. The game was called before play had even started, with both teams forced off the field with lightning in the area beginning around 4:00 PM during warmups on the field. Tarp was unrolled onto the infield shortly after, and the game was officially called roughly one hour after it was supposed to start. Wednesday will be the second doubleheader held between the Tarpons and Threshers this season.
The Threshers begin a six-game series on the road against the Tampa Tarpons on Wednesday, July 24...First pitch of the doubleheader will be at 4:00 pm at George Steinbrenner Field...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase Threshers tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.
• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...
Florida State League Stories from July 23, 2024
- Marauders Five-Run Eighth Not Enough in 9-6 Loss on Sunday - Bradenton Marauders
- Castaway: Marauders Leave 11 On-Base in Close Loss - Bradenton Marauders
- Hammerheads Drop Series Opener to Tortugas 4-3 in 10 Innings - Jupiter Hammerheads
- Mussels No-Hit Blue Jays in Six-Inning, Rain-Shortened Contest - Dunedin Blue Jays
- Tortugas Lose Late Lead, But Rally for Ten-Inning Triumph - Daytona Tortugas
- Four Errors Costly in Mets 4-3 Loss to Palm Beach - St. Lucie Mets
- Chourio Beats the Lightning, Mussels Toss Fifth No-Hitter in Four Seasons - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
- Tampa Postpones Game against Clearwater - Tampa Tarpons
- Rain Delays Start of Series - Clearwater Threshers
- Marauders Homestand Highlights Tuesday, July 23 - Sunday, July 28 - Bradenton Marauders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.