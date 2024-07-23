Rain Delays Start of Series

July 23, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

TAMPA, FL - With lightning starting in the area during warmups, Tuesday night's game between the Clearwater Threshers and Tampa Tarpons has been postponed. The series will now begin on Wednesday, July 24 with a doubleheader at George Steinbrenner Field at 4:00 pm. The game was called before play had even started, with both teams forced off the field with lightning in the area beginning around 4:00 PM during warmups on the field. Tarp was unrolled onto the infield shortly after, and the game was officially called roughly one hour after it was supposed to start. Wednesday will be the second doubleheader held between the Tarpons and Threshers this season.

The Threshers begin a six-game series on the road against the Tampa Tarpons on Wednesday, July 24...First pitch of the doubleheader will be at 4:00 pm at George Steinbrenner Field...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase Threshers tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

