Castaway: Marauders Leave 11 On-Base in Close Loss
July 23, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)
Bradenton Marauders News Release
BRADENTON, FL - The Bradenton Marauders were left searching for the big hit as they fell to the Lakeland Flying Tigers 5-2 on Tuesday night at LECOM Park. Bradenton outhit Lakeland 10-6 but nine of their 10 hits were singles.
Lakeland scored most of their runs in three of the first four innings beginning in the first against Minor League rehabber Brade Case (0-1). David Smith worked a walk to begin the game and then scored on a double from Andrew Jenkins two batters later. Jenkins later moved to third on an error and scored on a balk to double the Lakeland tally to 2-0.
The Flying Tigers added another in the second against Case. John Peck recorded a one-out single before advancing to second on a throwing error from Case and third on a passed ball. He ultimately scored on a fielders choice to extend the Lakeland advantage to 3-0.
Axiel Plaz got Bradenton on the board with a one-out solo-home run to left field in the second against Andrew Sears (5-3). His home run was the start of four straight hits, with Shalin Polanco, Javier Rivas, and Enmanuel Terrero following with three-straight singles. The latter single from Terrero was a bunt single that scored Polanco from third to make it a one-run game at 3-2. Plaz is currently in sole possession of third place with 13 home runs on the season.
After Dom Johnson's solo-home run in the fourth, neither side scored until the eighth inning. Alvaro Gonzalez doubled to start the frame and advanced to third on a wild pitch from Magdiel Cotto before scoring on an RBI groundout from Jose De La Cruz. Cotto retired the next six batters to end his outing after the double.
In the ninth, Keiner Delgado singled and Omar Alfonzo walked with one-out to bring up the tying run at the plate. Cam Brown (SV,3) retired the next two hitters in order to close out the game.
Bradenton's pitching staff held Lakeland to hit 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position. On the other side, the Marauders offense went just 1-for-14 in the loss.
The Marauders and Flying Tigers continue their series on Wednesday night at LECOM Park. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:10 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network.
