Pirates Announce 2025 Spring Training Ticket Information

October 23, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







The Pittsburgh Pirates today announced ticket information and game times for 2025 Spring Training games to be played at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Florida.

Below are the list of 2025 Spring Training ticket dates:

- Friday, October 25

o Season tickets on-sale

- Wednesday, November 6

o Group tickets on-sale

- Wednesday, November 13

o Flex plans on-sale

- Thursday, December 5

o Individual game tickets on-sale

Benefits of becoming a Pirates spring training season ticket holder include discounted game tickets, discounts on merchandise, concessions, and parking. Season ticket holders are also given opportunities to participate in unique experiences and more. Flex plans allow plan holders the freedom to redeem tickets at their convenience. Flex plan holders will also be given the opportunity to secure a place in line to purchase tickets ahead of the 2025 Spring Training individual game ticket on-sale date. Group tickets are available for groups of 10 or more.

The Pirates will play 15 games at LECOM Park next season, with the home opener taking place on Sunday, February 23 against the Minnesota Twins. The Bucs play under the lights twice at LECOM Park next spring with first-pitch times of 6:05 p.m. for games on Monday, March 10 against the Baltimore Orioles and Friday, March 14 against the Detroit Tigers.

Individual game tickets will be available for purchase online or via phone (1-800 BUY-BUCS) starting on Thursday, December 5, with the box office set to open on January 13.

For the complete Pirates 2025 Grapefruit League schedule and information on Pirates Spring Training in Bradenton, please visit pirates.com/springtraining.

