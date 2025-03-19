Marauders Announce 2025 Coaching Staff

March 19, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders announced their managerial and coaching assignments for the upcoming 2025 season.

Jim Horner returns to the Bradenton Marauders in 2025 for his second season as manager of the club, and sixth year in the Pirates organization. Horner's résumé is as decorated and diverse as they come, having now managed five different affiliated teams and coached at Power 5 programs Texas Tech University and Washington State University. Prior to 2024, Horner managed the Florida Complex League Pirates (FCL) in 2023, served as a Minor League Assistant Field Coordinator in 2022 and a bench coach for Bradenton in 2021. Last year's promotion marked his first opportunity to lead a full-season affiliate since 2015, when he managed the Jackson Generals, the then Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, capping a ten-year coaching career in their farm system. Over his nine-year career on the diamond, the former catcher played in 589 minor-league games and reached as high as Triple-A before transitioning to coaching after the 2004 campaign.

Quentin Brown reprises his role as Marauders hitting coaching for the first time since the 2023 season. In 2024, Brown served as the Integrated Baseball Performance Coach for High-A Greensboro. He joined the Pirates organization in 2022 and spent his first season in the as the hitting coach for the FCL Pirates. Before working in professional baseball, he was the Vice President at the Finch Creek Fieldhouse Athletic Facility and Head Coach for the Western High School baseball team, his alma mater in Indiana. He also played college baseball as an outfielder at Purdue Fort Wayne University.

Renny Duarte joins the Marauders staff for the first time in 2025 and will serve as the team's pitching coach. Duarte joined the Pirates organization in 2020 as a pitching coach for the DSL Pirates 1 before the minor league season was cancelled due to the pandemic. After working the same role for the DSL Pirates Gold in 2021, he spent the 2022-2024 seasons as pitching coach for the FCL Pirates. The Venezuela native signed with the California Angels as an international free agent in 1996, and spent four seasons in their minor-league system reaching as high as Triple-A. After stints in the Venezuelan Winter League and Italian Baseball League, he made the transition to coaching in 2009. He served as pitching coach in the Venezuelan Summer League and for the Spanish national team during several international competitions including the 2009 Baseball World Cup and 2013 World Baseball Classic, among others.

Justin Orton will spend the 2025 season in Bradenton as the Integrated Baseball Performance Coach, the same role he held with Double-A Altoona in 2024 and High-A Greensboro during the 2022-2023 seasons. Orton began his career in the Pirates organization in 2021, when he worked in the Dominican Summer League as a Development Coach in 2020 and Hitting Coach in 2021. Originally from Ontario, Canada, Orton played college baseball at the University of British Columbia as a middle infielder.

Gustavo Omaña will return the Marauders coaching staff in 2025. After serving as Bench Coach from 2022-2024, he will primarily focus on Bradenton's backstops as a Catching Coach in 2025. Prior to his time in Bradenton, he was an assistant coach for Triple-A Indianapolis in 2021. This season marks his 16th as a coach in professional baseball as he spent six seasons as a hitting coach and catching instructor in the Tampa Bay Rays organization from 2010-2015. Omaña also played four seasons in the Cincinnati Reds organization for the ogranization's Venezuelan Summer League affiliate.

Alexa Dehaeseleer will return for her third season as the team's Athletic Training Coordinator and Zach Palumbo will serve as Strength and Conditioning Coach after spending 2024 in the same role with High-A Greensboro.

Michael Gonzalez will reprise his role as Mental Performance Coach. Before his time with the Marauders, he served as an interpreter at the big-league level with the Pirates.

Jacob Weber joins the staff as a Minor League Operations Assistant for his first season in Bradenton.

The Bradenton Marauders begin the 2025 campaign on Friday, April 4 in Daytona against the Tortugas for a three-game series. They return to LECOM Park on Tuesday, April 8 for their home opener with the Palm Beach Cardinals at 5:30 p.m.

For tickets and more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from March 19, 2025

Marauders Announce 2025 Coaching Staff - Bradenton Marauders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.