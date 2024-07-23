Tampa Postpones Game against Clearwater
July 23, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)
Tampa Tarpons News Release
TAMPA, Fla. - Tonight's game between the Tampa Tarpons and the Clearwater Threshers has been postponed due lightning and continuous rain fall. The make-up game from tonight will be made up as part of a doubleheader, tomorrow, July 24th, with the first pitch scheduled for 4:00pm. Game two will begin approximately 45 minutes following the conclusion of game one. Both games will be 7 innings in regulation.
Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. for all fans attending the game.
Tickets from today's game may be exchanged for any remaining 2024 Tarpons regular season home game. Post-game firework shows are scheduled for July 27th (King Ripple's Splash Party) and September 7th (Fan Appreciation Night).
• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...
Florida State League Stories from July 23, 2024
- Marauders Five-Run Eighth Not Enough in 9-6 Loss on Sunday - Bradenton Marauders
- Castaway: Marauders Leave 11 On-Base in Close Loss - Bradenton Marauders
- Hammerheads Drop Series Opener to Tortugas 4-3 in 10 Innings - Jupiter Hammerheads
- Mussels No-Hit Blue Jays in Six-Inning, Rain-Shortened Contest - Dunedin Blue Jays
- Tortugas Lose Late Lead, But Rally for Ten-Inning Triumph - Daytona Tortugas
- Four Errors Costly in Mets 4-3 Loss to Palm Beach - St. Lucie Mets
- Chourio Beats the Lightning, Mussels Toss Fifth No-Hitter in Four Seasons - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
- Tampa Postpones Game against Clearwater - Tampa Tarpons
- Rain Delays Start of Series - Clearwater Threshers
- Marauders Homestand Highlights Tuesday, July 23 - Sunday, July 28 - Bradenton Marauders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.