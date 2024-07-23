Tampa Postpones Game against Clearwater

July 23, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Tampa Tarpons News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - Tonight's game between the Tampa Tarpons and the Clearwater Threshers has been postponed due lightning and continuous rain fall. The make-up game from tonight will be made up as part of a doubleheader, tomorrow, July 24th, with the first pitch scheduled for 4:00pm. Game two will begin approximately 45 minutes following the conclusion of game one. Both games will be 7 innings in regulation.

Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. for all fans attending the game.

Tickets from today's game may be exchanged for any remaining 2024 Tarpons regular season home game. Post-game firework shows are scheduled for July 27th (King Ripple's Splash Party) and September 7th (Fan Appreciation Night).

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from July 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.