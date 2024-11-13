Marauders Release 2025 Season, Group, and Flex Plans

November 13, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders have announced that 2025 Season Tickets, Group Packages, and Flex Plans are on-sale now. The preferred method of purchase is online at BradentonMarauders.com, but tickets will also be available over the phone at (941) 747-3031 and at the LECOM Park box office when they open at a later date.

Season Tickets for Marauders home games cost $495 per plan and feature many perks. Group tickets start at $15 and include a hat and a drink. Bucs Bucks, group experiences, and hospitality areas are also available for those interested in bringing a group out to the ballpark. Flex Plans start at $65, and include five vouchers that can be redeemed to any games on the schedule that you wish as well as a complimentary gift.

The Marauders' home opener is scheduled for Friday, April 4 at 6:30 p.m. against the Clearwater Threshers, Single-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. All games Tuesday through Saturday will begin at 6:30 p.m., with the exception of Tuesday, April 15th, Tuesday, June 24th, and Tuesday July 22nd (5:30 p.m. start), along with Wednesday, April 16th, Wednesday, June 25th, and Wednesday, July 23rd (11 a.m. start). Sunday games will feature at 12:00 p.m. start.

Single-game tickets for the team's 15th season at LECOM Park, as well as the promotional schedule will be announced at a later date.

LECOM Park is slated to host 66 games this summer. For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call (941) 747-3031, visit BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.

