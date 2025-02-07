Chicago Stars Release Preseason Match Schedule

February 7, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC have released the club's preseason match schedule ahead of the 2025 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season. The Stars will travel to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, for the third consecutive year, scrimmaging with the Kansas City Current, Orlando Pride, Racing Louisville FC and the Washington Spirit.

The Chicago Stars kick off the scrimmages February 25 against the Spirit before a rematch of the Stars' 2024 NWSL Playoffs quarterfinals appearance, taking on reigning NWSL Champions, the Orlando Pride, February 28. A scrimmage against the Current will follow March 2 before the Chicago Stars close their preseason schedule versus Racing Louisville March 8. All scrimmages will be held behind closed doors and unavailable to the public, but fans can follow along and receive match updates on the Chicago Stars FC social media channels.

Following Chicago Stars FC's preseason scrimmages, the Stars head back to the Windy City, to finish the preseason before returning to Florida for the club's season opener March 14. The inaugural match of the 2025 NWSL regular season will see the Chicago Stars take on the Orlando Pride on the road at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida, kicking off at 7 p.m. CT. The match will be streamed nationally on Prime Video.

After opening 2025 NWSL regular season action, Chicago Stars FC are set to hold the club's home opener March 23 against the Houston Dash, presented by United Airlines. The match will kick off at 2 p.m. CT at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois, and will also be streamed nationally on Paramount+ and NWSL+.

Fans can find tickets to all Chicago Stars home matches, including the club's home opener, presented by United Airlines, and secure season ticket memberships by visiting chicagostars.com/tickets. The full Chicago Stars FC schedule, along with national broadcast information, can be found at chicagostars.com/schedule.

2025 Chicago Stars FC Preseason Scrimmage Schedule:

February 25: Chicago Stars FC vs. Washington Spirit

February 28: Chicago Stars FC vs. Orlando Pride

March 2: Chicago Stars FC vs. Kansas City Current

March 8: Chicago Stars FC vs. Racing Louisville FC

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from February 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.