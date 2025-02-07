Gotham FC Announces 2025 Preseason Schedule

February 7, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







HARRISON, NJ - Gotham FC on Friday announced its preseason schedule ahead of the 2025 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season.

The team has been training at the Marbella Football Center in Spain, becoming the first NWSL club to hold its preseason at the prestigious facility. While there, Gotham will play two closed-door friendlies against European clubs with UEFA Women's Champions League experience: Norwegian side SK Brann on Saturday and Danish club FC Nordsjælland on Feb. 14.

After a return to New Jersey for the February international window, Gotham will travel to Bradenton, Florida, for the second half of February, training at the world-class IMG Academy. Fort Lauderdale United FC, a USL Super League team, will host Gotham for an exhibition at 7 p.m. ET on Feb. 26 at Beyond Bancard Field in Davie, Florida. To purchase tickets for this match, click here.

On March 2, Gotham will face another USL Super League team, Tampa Bay Sun FC, at 6 p.m. ET at Riverfront Stadium in Tampa. Tickets for the match can be purchased here.

The 2025 NWSL season opener is set for March 15 in Seattle, with Gotham's home opener against the reigning NWSL champion Orlando Pride slated for 5 p.m. on March 23 at Sports Illustrated Stadium. To purchase tickets for the 2025 home opener, click here.

Preseason Key Dates

Feb. 8: Friendly vs. SK Brann (Closed-Door Match)

Feb. 14: Friendly vs. FC Nordsjælland (Closed-Door Match)

Feb. 26: Friendly vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC at 7 p.m. ET

Mar. 2: Friendly vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC at 6 p.m. ET

