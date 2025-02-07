Washington Spirit Loans Deborah Abiodun and Tamara Bolt to Dallas Trinity FC

February 7, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit has agreed to loan midfielder Deborah Abiodun and forward Tamara Bolt to Dallas Trinity FC of the USL Super League, the clubs announced today. Both loans are termed for the remainder of the 2025 calendar year with Dallas paying an undisclosed loan fee to the Spirit. Abiodun and Bolt are scheduled to return to the Spirit prior to the 2026 season.

"Deborah and Tamara's loans are part of our development plans for them as they begin their U.S. pro careers," said President of Soccer Operations/General Manager Mark Krikorian. "They both will gain valuable experience playing in Dallas this year and we look forward to welcoming them back to the Spirit in the future."

Bolt recently signed with the Spirit on a one-year deal with 2026 and 2027 options in a transfer from southern Brazil's SC Internacional while Abiodun signed a three-year contract with a 2028 option following her final season at the University of Pittsburgh. The international slots occupied by each player on the Spirit roster will be vacated and made available throughout the term of the loan.

The Spirit will take the field in 2025 looking to build on this year's second place finish in the NWSL. Behind stellar performances from the side's star players and rookie phenoms, the Spirit set new single season club marks on the pitch in wins (18, also a league record), points (56) and goals (51) in front of record attendances at Audi Field in 2024. Fans can secure their spot to see the Spirit in the team's next match at Audi Field by becoming 2025 Season Ticket Members.

