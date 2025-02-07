Racing, Motlhalo Part Ways as Midfielder Pursues New Opportunity

February 7, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC midfielder Linda Motlhalo

Racing Louisville FC and midfielder Linda Motlhalo have agreed to a mutual contract termination, the club announced Friday, as Motlhalo pursues other playing opportunities.

The 26-year-old South African international joined Racing last spring and went on to make three appearances for the club across all competitions, including a start in The Women's Cup third place match against Chile's Colo-Colo.

"We thank Linda for everything she has given to Racing Louisville on and off the pitch," said coach Bev Yanez. "We wish her all the best in the next steps of her career!"

A fixture for South Africa's national team, Motlhalo broke through with the senior team as a 17-year-old. She has played in two FIFA Women's World Cups and a Summer Olympics in addition to winning the the Africa Women Cup of Nations in 2022.

