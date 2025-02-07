Angel City Football Club and Goalkeeper Angelina Anderson Agree to Three-Year Contract Extension

February 7, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

LOS ANGELES - Today, Angel City Football Club (ACFC) announced that goalkeeper Angelina Anderson has agreed to a three-year extension on her existing contract with the club through 2028. Anderson was originally selected by ACFC 27th overall in the second round of the 2023 NWSL Draft. She was recently called up to the USWNT senior camp for the first time in her career.

"I am so grateful for the opportunity to stay in LA for the next four years," stated Anderson. "This team, this community, this place has become home for me. I'm excited for the future of this club and where we are headed. I'm truly honored to be a part of it. I couldn't think of a better place to continue to grow as a person and as a player than Angel City alongside the best fans in the world."

"Angelina is one of the most promising young goalkeepers in this league and we are excited that she has committed to stay with us for several more years," said ACFC Sporting Director Mark Parsons. "It is critical that we continue to invest in talent on the field but also high character. Angelina is a special teammate for this group and we believe she can become an important leader.

Since joining ACFC, Anderson has recorded 53 saves in 10 NWSL match appearances in all competitions. On September 1, 2023, she earned her first NWSL career shutout during her NWSL debut in a 1-0 victory against the Kansas City Current.

In addition to her USWNT senior camp call up in January, Anderson also has experience with the USYNT. In 2018, she was the starting goalkeeper on the USA's FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Team, playing all 270 minutes of the tournament.

Originally from Danville, California, Anderson is an alum of University of California, Berkeley, where she recorded 26 career shutouts for the Golden Bears, the second-most all-time in school history. In 2019, she was the Pac-12 Goalkeeper of the Year and Pac-12 Freshman of the Year.

