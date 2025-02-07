Kansas City Current Announces 2025 Preseason Exhibition Match Schedule

February 7, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current will play two exhibition matches during the 2025 preseason, presented by CPKC, against Racing Louisville FC and the newly-rebranded Chicago Stars FC. Both matches will be played while the team is in the final leg of preseason training in Bradenton, Florida.

For the fourth straight season, the Kansas City Current will travel to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida to prepare for the upcoming season, and will be joined by several other NWSL teams in the area. While in Florida, the Current will take advantage of the quality competition in the area with two preseason exhibition matches.

The Current will play Sunday, Feb. 23 against Racing Louisville FC at 11 a.m. CT. The team will round out the preseason slate with a matchup against the Chicago Stars on Sunday, March 2 at 11 a.m. CT. Both matches are closed to the public, but fans can follow along on Current social media channels and the Kansas City Current's website for updates.

2025 Kansas City Current Preseason Schedule (all times CT)

DATE TIME OPPONENT

February 23 11am Racing Louisville FC

March 2 11am Chicago Stars

The Current's 2025 NWSL Regular Season opens on Saturday, March 15 at the world's first stadium purpose-built for a women's professional team, CPKC Stadium. Kansas City will host the Portland Thorns at 11:45 a.m. CT. Fans can find the full schedule at kansascitycurrent.com.

Limited single-match tickets for 2025 regular season home matches are now on sale to the general public. The best way to ensure you won't miss a second of the action at CPKC Stadium is by joining the Current Club, the Current's trailblazing fan membership experience. Focused on ensuring fans continue to be able to access exclusive opportunities, members can unlock special benefits like priority access to single match tickets, members-only gifts and discounts, access to live and virtual events, exclusive content and more. 2025 Season Ticket Members are already enrolled in Current Club at no additional cost. Click HERE for more information about the Current Club.

