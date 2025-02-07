Bay FC Signs Three-Time All-American Hannah Bebar to First Professional Contract

February 7, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC announced today the club has signed three-time All-American midfielder Hannah Bebar to a three-year contract through 2027. Bebar joins Bay FC on her first professional contract after playing three seasons at Harvard and finishing her collegiate career at Duke University. Currently working on her master's degree at Duke University, Bebar is expected to join the team this spring.

"We're very excited to bring in a player of Hannah's caliber to this club," said Head Coach Albertin Montoya. "She has excelled at every stop along her playing career so far, and we're thrilled to see what she can accomplish at Bay FC."

Bebar joins Bay FC after a standout college career that saw her earn three All-American selections, two at Harvard in 2021 and 2022, and one at Duke in 2024. Despite having her freshman season in 2020 canceled due to the COVID pandemic, she featured for the Crimson for three seasons from 2021-2023.

Along the way, she earned three consecutive First-Team All-Ivy League selections and was named a semi-finalist for the 2022 MAC Hermann Trophy, awarded to college soccer's top men's and women's players. Bebar transferred to Duke ahead of the 2024 season and helped the Blue Devils to a semi-final appearance at the NCAA College Cup, starting all 22 games while totaling three goals and five assists across 1,700 minutes. Across her entire collegiate career, Bebar appeared in 69 matches, tallying 20 goals and 30 assists.

The Naperville, Ill. native has represented U.S. Youth National Teams at almost every level. She featured at the 2018 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Uruguay, starting two matches in the tournament. She participated in the U.S. WNT January camp alongside Bay FC defender Alyssa Malonson, being named an injury replacement by Head Coach Emma Hayes on January 8.

Bay FC's preparations for the 2025 season are currently underway. The club will train in San Jose through Feb. 7, before traveling to Santa Barbara, Calif. for a week of sessions from Feb. 8-14, and Indio, Calif. from Feb. 16-22 for the 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational. In Indio, Bay FC will take on a pair of NWSL foes in exhibition matches, lining up opposite Seattle Reign FC Sunday, Feb. 16, and San Diego Wave FC Saturday, Feb. 22. Both of Bay FC's matches at the event will be open to fans, with passes on sale at CoachellaValleyInvitational.com.

The 2025 NWSL regular season will kick off March 16, with Bay FC opening its campaign on the road against the Utah Royals at America First Field in Sandy, Utah. The club will play its first home match on March 22 vs. Racing Louisville FC at PayPal Park. The club's full 2025 schedule is available now at BayFC.com.

