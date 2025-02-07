Racing Sets 2025 Preseason Games against NWSL Trio

February 7, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release







Racing Louisville FC will play three NWSL opponents in the run up to the 2025 season as training continues toward a mid-March opener.

After already taking a trip to Melbourne, Florida, Racing will soon return to the Sunshine State for a stint at IMG Academy in Bradenton. There, the club will face the Washington Spirit on February 20 and Kansas Current on February 23.

Racing will base in Louisville to close preseason. For a final tuneup, the club has scheduled a March 8 meeting with the newly rebranded Chicago Stars at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana.

All three matches will be closed to the public, but fans can follow Racing's social media channels for updates as they're available.

The 2025 season officially kicks off Saturday, March 15, when Racing hosts the North Carolina Courage at Lynn Family Stadium. Season, group and premium tickets on sale now by visiting RacingLouFC.com/tickets or calling (502) 568-2489.

