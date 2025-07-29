Chicago Sky vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 29, 2025

July 29, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Final: Mystics 103, Sky 86

Career-highs from Sonia Citron (28) and Kiki Iriafen (22) power the W in DC

