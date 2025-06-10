Chicago Sky vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 10, 2025
June 10, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Chicago Sky YouTube Video
The New York Liberty defeat the Chicago Sky 85-66 to move to 9-0 on the season and 3-0 in Cup play. Sabrina Ionescu led the way with 23 PTS, 7 AST, & 4 STL
New York is off to their best start in franchise history and is now tied for the fourth-longest winning streak to begin a WNBA season in league history!
