Chicago Sky vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 10, 2025

June 10, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky YouTube Video







The New York Liberty defeat the Chicago Sky 85-66 to move to 9-0 on the season and 3-0 in Cup play. Sabrina Ionescu led the way with 23 PTS, 7 AST, & 4 STL

New York is off to their best start in franchise history and is now tied for the fourth-longest winning streak to begin a WNBA season in league history!

WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.