Chicago Sky vs. Las Vegas Aces: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 7, 2025

Published on September 8, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Las Vegas Aces couldn't be stopped, defeating the Chicago Sky, 80-66, at home

A'ja Wilson: 31 PTS, 11 REB, 4 STL - A'ja Wilson recorded her 13th 30-PT game of the season which is the most such games in WNBA history during a single season. Jackie Young: 20 PTS, 5 REB, 9 AST, 3 3PM Chelsea Gray: 13 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 3 3PM

The Aces win their 14th straight game tonight and become the 5th team in WNBA History to reach this mark over a consecutive win streak!

