Chicago Fire FC II to Host Orlando City B in 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs

October 8, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC II and MLS NEXT Pro today announced that Chicago Fire FC II will host Orlando City B in the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs. Scheduled to take place on Sunday, Oct. 20, at 2 p.m. CT at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Ill., the match will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass.

As the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, Chicago was paired with Orlando City B, who was the team not selected by No. 1 FC Cincinnati 2, No. 2 Philadelphia Union II or No. 3 Inter Miami II. The match at SeatGeek Stadium will be open to the public for free.

Chicago Fire II (11-8-9-5, 47 points) solidified a place in the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs on Decision Day with a 2-1 win against Philadelphia Union II. Goals from Peter Soudan and Omari Glasgow, and three saves from Patrick Los, propelled the team into fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

With 18 goals in the MLS NEXT Pro regular season, captain David Poreba won the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Golden Boot Award. His assist on Chicago's first goal against Philadelphia put him at 20 goal contributions during the regular season.

