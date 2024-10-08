Whitecaps FC 2 Selected to Face Top Seed North Texas SC in First MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs Match
October 8, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 News Release
VANCOUVER, BC - Whitecaps FC 2 (WFC2) will play their first MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs match against top seed North Texas SC, after the FC Dallas-affiliated side selected them in the league's Pick-Your-Opponent format on Tuesday.
As the seventh seed in the Western Conference, WFC2 will be the road team on Sunday, October 20 at 5:30 p.m. at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The match will be broadcast live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
Under head coach Ricardo Clark, WFC2 qualified for the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs for the first time in the league's three seasons after a 10W-11L-7D record, recording 40 points. Rookie MLS SuperDraft selections Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau (9 goals, 4 assists) and Eliot Goldthorp (8 goals, 5 assists) tied for the team lead with 13 goal contributions each.
North Texas led MLS NEXT Pro with 62 points this season, finishing with a record of 16W-4L-8D. They are led by interim head coach Michel Garbini, after former head coach John Gall joined the FC Dallas coaching staff in June. North Texas was led in attack by Pedro Fonseca (10 goals, 5 assists), Tarik Scott (10 goals, 3 assists), and Enes Sali (8 goals, 5 assists).
The two sides split their regular season meetings. WFC2 won in a shootout at Choctaw Stadium in the season opening match on March 15 after finishing 0-0 in regulation. North Texas then took a tight 1-0 win at Swangard Stadium on September 8.
For more information on Whitecaps FC 2, visit whitecapsfc.com/wfc2.
• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from October 8, 2024
- Tacoma Defiance to Host Ventura County FC in Western Conference Quarterfinals - Tacoma Defiance
- Chicago Fire FC II to Host Orlando City B in 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs - Chicago Fire FC II
- Philadelphia Union II Select New York City FC II in MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs Pick-Your-Opponent Selection - Philadelphia Union II
- CFC Sets New Club Record for Regular Season Attendance - Chattanooga FC
- Whitecaps FC 2 Selected to Face Top Seed North Texas SC in First MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs Match - Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2
- The Town FC to Host MLS NEXT Pro Western Conference Quarterfinal vs. Houston Dynamo 2 on October 20 - The Town FC
- Carolina Core FC and Cruz Azul U-23 Will Celebrate the First International Friendly in their History - Carolina Core FC
- FC Cincinnati 2 to Host Crown Legacy FC in Eastern Conference Quarterfinal Match at Scudamore Field - FC Cincinnati 2
- Four Revolution II Players Earn Senior National Team Call-Ups - New England Revolution II
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 Stories
- Whitecaps FC 2 Selected to Face Top Seed North Texas SC in First MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs Match
- Whitecaps FC Sign WFC2 Midfielder Jay Herdman to Second MLS Short-Term Agreement
- WFC2 Announce 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Schedule
- Whitecaps FC Sign WFC2 Midfielders Jeevan Badwal and Jay Herdman to MLS Short-Term Agreements
- Whitecaps FC Roster Updates from First Team and WFC2