Whitecaps FC 2 Selected to Face Top Seed North Texas SC in First MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs Match

October 8, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

VANCOUVER, BC - Whitecaps FC 2 (WFC2) will play their first MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs match against top seed North Texas SC, after the FC Dallas-affiliated side selected them in the league's Pick-Your-Opponent format on Tuesday.

As the seventh seed in the Western Conference, WFC2 will be the road team on Sunday, October 20 at 5:30 p.m. at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The match will be broadcast live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Under head coach Ricardo Clark, WFC2 qualified for the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs for the first time in the league's three seasons after a 10W-11L-7D record, recording 40 points. Rookie MLS SuperDraft selections Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau (9 goals, 4 assists) and Eliot Goldthorp (8 goals, 5 assists) tied for the team lead with 13 goal contributions each.

North Texas led MLS NEXT Pro with 62 points this season, finishing with a record of 16W-4L-8D. They are led by interim head coach Michel Garbini, after former head coach John Gall joined the FC Dallas coaching staff in June. North Texas was led in attack by Pedro Fonseca (10 goals, 5 assists), Tarik Scott (10 goals, 3 assists), and Enes Sali (8 goals, 5 assists).

The two sides split their regular season meetings. WFC2 won in a shootout at Choctaw Stadium in the season opening match on March 15 after finishing 0-0 in regulation. North Texas then took a tight 1-0 win at Swangard Stadium on September 8.

