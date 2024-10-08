Four Revolution II Players Earn Senior National Team Call-Ups

October 8, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - Four New England Revolution II players have earned senior national team call-ups for upcoming fixtures in October. Revolution II goalkeeper JD Gunn earns his first call-up to Panama's Senior National Team. Defender Colby Quiñones has been selected by Puerto Rico, and forward Alex Monis will represent the Philippines. Revolution Academy product Olger Escobar earns another call-up to the Guatemala Men's National Team.

In addition, 16-year-old Revolution Academy forward Grant Emerhi of Mansfield, Mass. will represent the Lithuania Under-17 Boys' National Team.

Gunn will suit up for Panama for the first time, as the goalkeeper earns the rare distinction of representing his country internationally in both basketball and soccer. He previously played in the 2018 FIBA U-18 Americas Championship. The 24-year-old native of Panama City will join the Concacaf side for a pair of international friendlies, first taking on the United States on Oct. 12. Gunn and Panama will then visit Canada on Oct. 15 for a match at BMO Field in Toronto. Since signing with Revolution II in January 2024, the Biola University alum has made 18 MLS NEXT Pro appearances with one clean sheet.

Quiñones earns his sixth international call-up to Puerto Rico's senior men's national team. The Bedford, N.H. native, who spent his youth in the Revolution Academy, will join Puerto Rico for Concacaf Nations League C matches against Sint Maarten on Oct. 11 and Oct. 14. Quiñones has been with Revolution II since its inaugural season in 2020 and played 14 matches, with seven starts, during the most recent MLS NEXT Pro campaign. Fellow Revolution II defender Giovanni Calderón, of New Haven, Conn., was also due to join the Puerto Rico national team in October, but will not participate due to a foot injury.

Monis, who finished second on Revolution II with eight goals this season along with four assists, will travel to Thailand to represent the Philippines in the 2024 King's Cup. They will face the host nation in the semifinals of the four-team tournament on Oct. 11. Since making his international debut for the Philippines on June 6, 2024, the 21-year-old forward has recorded one assist across four starts at the international level.

Escobar has collected four caps with the Guatemala Men's National Team since making his senior debut on Nov. 12, 2023. The Revolution Academy product will join Guatemala for Concacaf Nations League A group stage action. The 17-year-old attacking midfielder and Guatemala will visit Guyana on Oct. 11 and then travel to Costa Rica on Oct. 15. Escobar, the 2023 UnitedHealthcare Revolution Academy Player of the Year, has recorded 30 professional appearances with Revolution II over the last two seasons.

Emerhi, a Mansfield, Mass. native, receives his eighth international selection to Lithuania's youth national teams. He will participate in UEFA European Under-17 Championship qualifying matches against Ireland (Oct. 29), Scotland (Nov. 1), and Northern Ireland (Nov. 4). The Revolution Academy forward has registered three assists in his last six appearances for Lithuania's youth teams. The 16-year-old recorded six goals and four helpers with the Revolution Academy U-17s in last year's MLS NEXT season. He made three appearances as an amateur with Revolution II during the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro campaign.

