Carolina Core FC and Cruz Azul U-23 Will Celebrate the First International Friendly in their History

October 8, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Carolina Core FC News Release







High Point, North Carolina - Both teams will face off on October 12 at 7:30 p.m. at Truist Point Stadium in the city of High Point, North Carolina.

Carolina Core FC of the MLS Next Pro and Cruz Azul FC U-23 will play their first international friendly match in their history this Saturday, October 12 at 7:30 p.m. local time at Truist Point Stadium. Tickets will be available at carolinacorefc.com

For both teams, this friendly match is an important milestone in their growth, giving their players and fans the opportunity to have international competition, greater exposure in other markets and the opportunity to establish new links between both boards and communities.

In addition to the friendly match, Carolina Core FC and Cruz Azul FC will celebrate social responsibility activities with the Hispanic community of North Carolina, seeking to send an inspiring message to girls, boys and young people through futbol.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from October 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.