Carolina Core FC and Cruz Azul U-23 Will Celebrate the First International Friendly in their History
October 8, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Carolina Core FC News Release
High Point, North Carolina - Both teams will face off on October 12 at 7:30 p.m. at Truist Point Stadium in the city of High Point, North Carolina.
Carolina Core FC of the MLS Next Pro and Cruz Azul FC U-23 will play their first international friendly match in their history this Saturday, October 12 at 7:30 p.m. local time at Truist Point Stadium. Tickets will be available at carolinacorefc.com
For both teams, this friendly match is an important milestone in their growth, giving their players and fans the opportunity to have international competition, greater exposure in other markets and the opportunity to establish new links between both boards and communities.
In addition to the friendly match, Carolina Core FC and Cruz Azul FC will celebrate social responsibility activities with the Hispanic community of North Carolina, seeking to send an inspiring message to girls, boys and young people through futbol.
• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from October 8, 2024
- Tacoma Defiance to Host Ventura County FC in Western Conference Quarterfinals - Tacoma Defiance
- Chicago Fire FC II to Host Orlando City B in 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs - Chicago Fire FC II
- Philadelphia Union II Select New York City FC II in MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs Pick-Your-Opponent Selection - Philadelphia Union II
- CFC Sets New Club Record for Regular Season Attendance - Chattanooga FC
- Whitecaps FC 2 Selected to Face Top Seed North Texas SC in First MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs Match - Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2
- The Town FC to Host MLS NEXT Pro Western Conference Quarterfinal vs. Houston Dynamo 2 on October 20 - The Town FC
- Carolina Core FC and Cruz Azul U-23 Will Celebrate the First International Friendly in their History - Carolina Core FC
- FC Cincinnati 2 to Host Crown Legacy FC in Eastern Conference Quarterfinal Match at Scudamore Field - FC Cincinnati 2
- Four Revolution II Players Earn Senior National Team Call-Ups - New England Revolution II
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Carolina Core FC Stories
- Carolina Core FC and Cruz Azul U-23 Will Celebrate the First International Friendly in their History
- Carolina Core FC Narrowly Misses out on Decision Day in Loss to Inter Miami CF II
- Carolina Core FC Earns Second Consecutive Clean Sheet in Victory over Huntsville City FC
- Carolina Core FC to Face Cruz Azul U-23 in International Friendly
- Carolina Core FC Defeat Columbus Crew 2 with Resounding Victory in Final Road Match of the Season