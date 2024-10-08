Philadelphia Union II Select New York City FC II in MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs Pick-Your-Opponent Selection

October 8, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II will host New York City FC II in the first round of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs on Sunday, October 20 at Subaru Park. The Eastern Conference Quarterfinal match kicks off at 5:00 p.m. ET on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Tickets for Union II's first-ever home playoff match can be purchased HERE.

Philadelphia Union II became the third team to make the postseason in all three years of MLS NEXT Pro history. The youngest team in the Eastern Conference begins its third postseason campaign after a record-breaking season that featured team highs with 15 wins, 52 points, 59 goals scored, and a +18 goal difference. Individually, forward Eddy Davis set a Union II single-season scoring record with 13 goals scored, surpassing former Bethlehem Steel FC and current Olympique de Marseille forward Faris Moumbagna's 11 goal season in 2019. Union II defender and Vice-Captain Frankie Westfield scored six goals this season, the most by any defender in club history, surpassing first team Assistant Coach Ryan Richter's five goals in 2016.

After clinching second place in the Eastern Conference, Union II chose to host sixth-place New York City FC II under MLS NEXT Pro's Pick-Your-Opponent playoff format. This season, the highest-seeded team will choose its opponent ahead of each round through the conference finals. Union II holds a 1-1-0 record against New York City FC II this season, recording a 4-3 home win on September 23, and falling 2-1on the road on July 19.

The 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs will feature 15 single elimination matches over the course of four consecutive weekends, with three rounds leading to MLS NEXT Pro Cup. This year's Playoffs will feature more Clubs competing, more matches being played and more Clubs picking their opponents. All MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs and MLS NEXT Pro Cup will air live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

The round-by-round format and schedule follows:

Conference Quarterfinals: October 18 - 20 (four matches per conference)

1-3 seeds in each conference will host and select their opponent from the No. 5-8 seeds

4 seed will host the remaining Club

Conference Semifinals: October 25 - 27 (two matches per conference)

The highest remaining seed in each conference will select and host an opponent from the two lowest-seeded teams

The two remaining Clubs will face each other, with the higher of the two seeds hosting

Conference Finals: November 1 - 3 (one match per conference)

The higher remaining seed in each conference will host the other remaining Club

MLS NEXT Pro Cup: November 8 - 10 (one match)

The Club with the highest regular season points total will host the other remaining Club

