Tacoma Defiance to Host Ventura County FC in Western Conference Quarterfinals
October 8, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Tacoma Defiance News Release
TACOMA, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance is set to host Ventura County FC on Sunday, October 20 at Starfire Stadium at 7:00 p.m. PT in the Western Conference Quarterfinals of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs.
Due to MLS NEXT Pro's Pick-Your-Opponent playoff format, Tacoma - who secured the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 13-10-5 record - was matched up with Ventura County FC, the sixth seed in the Western Conference, following the first (North Texas SC), second (St. Louis CITY2) and third (The Town FC) seeds picking the seventh (Whitecaps FC 2), fifth (LAFC2) and eighth (Houston Dynamo 2) seeds, respectively. Tickets for the fixture are available to purchase at the door for a donation to the RAVE Foundation, with the match streaming on MLS Season on Apple TV.
Tacoma and Ventura County FC met three times this year, with Defiance earning a 0-2-1 record against the Southern California side, last playing to a 2-2 draw at Starfire Stadium on August 18 that saw Tacoma win the ensuing shootout.
