CFC Sets New Club Record for Regular Season Attendance

October 8, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC News Release









A big crowd attends a Chattanooga Football Club match

(Chattanooga FC) A big crowd attends a Chattanooga Football Club match(Chattanooga FC)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - 2024 will always be a milestone year in the history of Chattanooga Football Club. The men's professional team competed in MLS NEXT Pro for the first time, becoming one of two new independent clubs, alongside Carolina Core FC, to join the burgeoning league.

This represented an upgrade in the level of competition that the city of Chattanooga had never experienced before.

Just as the club raised the bar on the field, the supporters raised the level in the stands, resulting in the club's highest average regular season attendance to date at 3,691.

The total attendance across 14 regular season games for the 2024 season was 51,675.

Both numbers do not include preseason friendlies, U.S. Open Cup matches or CFC Women's games.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from October 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.