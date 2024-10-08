CFC Sets New Club Record for Regular Season Attendance
October 8, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Chattanooga FC News Release
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - 2024 will always be a milestone year in the history of Chattanooga Football Club. The men's professional team competed in MLS NEXT Pro for the first time, becoming one of two new independent clubs, alongside Carolina Core FC, to join the burgeoning league.
This represented an upgrade in the level of competition that the city of Chattanooga had never experienced before.
Just as the club raised the bar on the field, the supporters raised the level in the stands, resulting in the club's highest average regular season attendance to date at 3,691.
The total attendance across 14 regular season games for the 2024 season was 51,675.
Both numbers do not include preseason friendlies, U.S. Open Cup matches or CFC Women's games.
A big crowd attends a Chattanooga Football Club match
