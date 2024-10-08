FC Cincinnati 2 to Host Crown Legacy FC in Eastern Conference Quarterfinal Match at Scudamore Field

October 8, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 will host Crown Legacy FC in the MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference Quarterfinals on Sunday, October 20, at 7 p.m. at Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium.

The Orange and Blue, who secured a spot in the MLS NEXT Pro postseason for the first time in club history, selected to host Crown Legacy during the league's 'Pick-Your-Opponent' call held on Tuesday afternoon. FC Cincinnati 2 finished the regular season top of the Eastern Conference while Crown Legacy finished eighth.

FCC 2 claimed a 2-1 win over Crown Legacy at Scudamore Field on May 4 in the lone meeting of the season between the two clubs. Aron John scored the opening goal for Crown Legacy in the 62nd minute before Stefan Chirila equalized in the 77th. Peter Mangione played hero for the Orange and Blue, scoring in the second minute of second half stoppage time to claim all three points.

The MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs begin the weekend of October 18 with the Conference Quarterfinal's and conclude the weekend of November 8 with MLS NEXT Pro Cup. Conference Semifinal matches will also feature the 'Pick-Your-Opponent' format before reverting to the higher seed hosting the Conference Finals. The club with the highest number of regular season points will host MLS NEXT Pro Cup.

Tickets for the match can be claimed through the FC Cincinnati App with a SeatGeek account beginning on October 14 at 10 a.m. ET. Instructions on how to claim tickets for the match can be found here.

Every MLS NEXT Pro Playoff match will air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

MLS NEXT Pro Playoff Schedule

Conference Quarterfinals: October 18-20

Conference Semifinals: October 25-27

Conference Finals: November 1-3

MLS NEXT Pro Cup: November 8-10

