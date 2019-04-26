Chattanooga Walks off Shuckers 7-6

CHATTANOOGA, TN - A bases-loaded walk forced in the winning run for the Chattanooga Lookouts (9-11) to top the Biloxi Shuckers (11-11) 7-6 at AT&T Field on Friday night. Weston Wilson extended his hitting streak to eight games, going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI.

Tied at 6-6 in the bottom of the ninth, Narcisco Crook and Taylor Trammell both singled off RHP Justin Topa (L, 0-1) before Ibandel Isabel reached on a fielding error, loading the bases. The Shuckers brought five men into the infield, but Taylor Stephenson drew a walk to force in the winning run.

Like they did on Thursday night, the Shuckers scored the first runs of the game. C.J. Hinojosa singled to start the second inning and Patrick Leonard followed with a walk. Luis Aviles Jr. then singled to right to drive in the first run. After a walk to Alexander Alvarez loaded the bases, Trent Grisham drew a walk to force in a run, giving the Shuckers a 2-0 edge.

Chattanooga responded with a four-run bottom of the second, using two doubles, a triple, a fielding error and a sacrifice fly to take the lead. Biloxi got a run back in top of the third on another RBI single from Aviles Jr., but the Lookouts tagged Shuckers starter RHP Trey Supak for two more runs in the bottom of the fourth. All told, the Shuckers righty tossed 4.0 innings and allowed six runs, four earned, on ten hits while not walking a batter and striking out one.

Biloxi was able to tie the game in the top of the sixth. Michael O'Neill and Grisham each delivered one-out singles before Dillon Thomas was hit by a pitch, loading the bases. Wilson stepped to the plate and turned a fastball right back at RHP Ryan Hendrix that ricocheted off the righty, plating two for the Shuckers to bring them within a run at 6-5. Hinojosa then bounced a ball to second that was misplayed by Luis Gonzalez, allowing Thomas to race in and score to tie the game.

RHP Devin Williams, LHP Angel Perdomo and RHP Aaron Kurcz combined to throw four innings of scoreless relief for Biloxi. RHP Alex Powers (W, 1-0) hurled a 1-2-3 ninth inning for the Lookouts to pick up his first win of the season.

