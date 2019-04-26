Jacksonville Strikes Early in Game Two, Defeating Smokies 6-3

April 26, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies News Release





JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Tennessee Smokies (10-10) dropped their third consecutive game overall, and second at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville, with their 6-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (8-14) on Friday night. Cubs #9 prospect LHP Justin Steele (L, 0-1) allowed five runs and recorded four outs in his first start returning from the injured list.

The Smokies struck first in the top of the first against starter LHP McKenzie Mills (W, 1-0) with an RBI-double from Robel Garcia. The lefty pitcher settled in and finished six strong innings, earning his first Double-A win.

The Jumbo Shrimp plated two runs off of Steele in the bottom of the first, capped by a Bryson Brigman RBI-single. The added three more runs in the second inning and never looked back. RHP Brad Markey allowed his three inherited baserunners to score, including another Brigman run-scoring single. PJ Higgins added a two-run home run in the ninth, but by then the damage was done.

RHP Thomas Hatch (0-2, 5.89 ERA) gets the ball for the Smokies on Saturday night. RHP Robert Dugger (0-4, 6.60) goes for the Jumbo Shrimp with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 PM ET.

