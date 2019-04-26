Four-Hit Game from Jaylin Davis Not Enough in 12-7 Loss to Jackson

Since returning from the injured list following a quad strain, Jaylin Davis has been nearly unstoppable at the plate, raising his average on the season from .259 to .351, second best in the Southern League, with a torrid 13-30 stretch over the past seven games. After knocking three hits last night, including a go-ahead three-run home run in the tenth inning, Davis picked up where he'd left off in tonight's game against the Jackson Generals, becoming the first Blue Wahoo to have four hits in a a game since Gabriel Guerrero did over a year ago in April 2018.

Unfortunately for Pensacola, Davis' big night wasn't enough to propel them to victory in a 12-7 loss to the Generals.

The Blue Wahoos continued their streak of early scoring, scoring first for the 17th time this season with two runs in the first and an additional run in the second inning. In the first, Tanner English drilled a one-out triple and came in to score on a double from Davis. Travis Blankenhorn, in his first Double-A at-bat, singled home Davis.

In the second, Mitchell Kranson extended Pensacola's lead by singling home Drew Maggi, who had doubled.

The lead wasn't safe, as Jackson scored three times in the home half of the third. After cruising through the first two innings and striking out four consecutive hitters, including K'ing the side in the second inning, Jorge Alcala ran into trouble in the third.

He walked the lead off batter in the inning and the allowed a double to Ryan Grotjohn. A balk brought home the first runner and an RBI single by Galli Cribbs Jr. cut Pensacola's lead to 3-2. After a walk, Jamie Westbrook hit a sacrifice fly to tie the game.

The wheels came off for Alcala in the fourth, as he allowed the first four batters in the inning to reach base before being replaced by Tyler Jay. All four of Alcala's runners scored in the inning, leaving him with a final line of 3.0 innings pitched, six hits, seven runs (six earned), three walks, and four strikeouts.

Jay threw 2.0 innings of relief, allowing two runs on one hit and two walks while Jackson took a 9-3 lead.

The Blue Wahoos offense didn't quit despite the deficit. Drew Maggi reached on a hit by pitch in the sixth, moved to second on a wild pitch, and scored on a single by Luis Arraez.

An inning later, the Wahoos added another run, using a lead off double by Davis and RBI ground out by Caleb Hamilton to cut Jackson's lead to 9-5.

The Wahoos scored twice in the eighth to make the ballgame tight. Arraez walked and English doubled to lead off the inning. A Kranson ground out scored Arraez and Davis plated English with a single, making it 9-7.

Jackson used three hits, two walks, and a fielding error to score three times in the home half of the eighth off reliever Sam Clay. and put the game out of reach, sailing to a 12-9 win with former Twins farmhand Michael Kohn's league-leading fifth save of the season.

The loss drops Pensacola's record to 15-7 while Jackson improves to 12-8 as the two team's prepare for game three of their five-game series tomorrow evening. Twins #1 pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol (2-0, 2.01 ERA) is expected to take the mound against Jackson's Emilio Vargas (1-0, 3.43 ERA).

