Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Game Notes, April 26 vs. Tennessee

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp look for their third straight win when they host the Tennessee Smokies at 7:05 p.m. from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. On a Red Shirt Friday, fans are encouraged to wear red to support the military and save $1 per ticket at the box office, or donate that $1 to the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund. Friday Night Lites spiced up by Tijuana Flats presented by Miller Lite and Coors Light means from 6-7:30 p.m., fans are welcome to enjoy specials for $1 12 oz. Miller Lite and Coors Light drafts, as well as $1 off all craft beer at the Craft Cave near the third-base gate. On Military Appreciation Day presented by Navy Mutual, all active and retired military, veterans and their immediate families receive free general admission or reserved tickets to Friday's game.

POTEET LEADS 4-0 BLANKING OF TENNESSEE

Jacksonville starter Cody Poteet fired seven shutout innings on Thursday to lead the Jumbo Shrimp to a 4-0 blanking of the Tennessee Smokies. Poteet scattered four hits and a pair of walks and struck out three in his seven scoreless frames. Jacksonville opened up the scoring in the fourth inning when Rodrigo Vigil blooped a two-run base hit to right field. The score remained 2-0 until the eighth. Corey Bird singled and came into score on J.C. Millan's RBI double. A Tennessee error brought in Millan to make it 4-0. Jeff Kinley and Jordan Milbrath each twirled a scoreless inning of relief to seal the 4-0 victory. Bird, Millan, Vigil and Joe Dunand each notched two hits in the win.

POTWEET ABOUT IT

Jacksonville starter Cody Poteet became the first Jumbo Shrimp starter to complete seven innings with his sterling performance on Thursday. With the third-lowest strikeout percentage (13.7 percent) of the 75 Southern League pitchers who have hurled at least 10.0 innings this season, Poteet has induced soft contact that utilizes the spacious confines of the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. The San Diego native has ceded just seven hits in 13.0 innings in two home starts. However, on the road, Poteet has surrendered nine runs on 18 hits in 10.0 innings (8.10 ERA).

FIRE STICK

In five games from April 12 through April 17, Jacksonville outfielder Brian Miller went just 2-for-18 (.111), dropping his season batting line to .178/.213/.267. However, in the seven games since, including a five-hit barrage on April 20, Miller is 10-for-28 (.356/.419/.607) with two doubles, one triple, one home run and five RBIs. This current hot streak has brought his season hitting line up to .247/.295/.397.

ARM AND HAMMER

Jumbo Shrimp catchers Rodrigo Vigil, B.J Lopez and Santiago Chavez (currently on the IL) have teamed to form a dynamic defensive backstop trio. Chavez's eight men caught stealing leads Double-A, and as a team, Jacksonville has gunned down 16 potential base stealers, trailing only High-A Down East's (Texas Rangers) 17 for the MiLB lead. The Shrimp's 48.5 percent caught stealing rate ranks sixth in Double-A.

FANTASY POINTS

Heading into play on Friday, the Jumbo Shrimp have won consecutive games for the first time since April 5-6, the second and third contests of the season. Perhaps not coincidentally, Jacksonville has plated at least four runs in back-to-back games for just the second time all season. The Jumbo Shrimp erupted for 11 tallies on Wednesday at Biloxi, their most runs in a game in almost exactly a year, when they plated 11 on April 22, 2018 in an 11-5 triumph at Tennessee. Jacksonville also set season-highs on Wednesday for hits in a game (13) and runs in an inning (six runs in the fourth). The Jumbo Shrimp followed that up on Thursday with an 11-hit barrage against Tennessee. Jacksonville has seen nine multi-hit efforts in the last two games.

DON'T BE SAD IT'S OVER, SMILE THAT IT HAPPENED

Jacksonville outfielder Magneuris Sierra went 0-for-5 seeing his 17-game on-base streak come to an end. Over the 17-game stretch, which began on April 5, the San Cristobal, Dominican Republic native was 23-for-67 (.343/.421/.403) with four doubles, three RBIs, eight walks and one hit-by-pitch. Sierra is tied for third in the Southern League in hits (23) while also placing eighth in both average (.307) and OBP (.388) and tied for eighth in doubles (four).

ONIONS!

Infielder Justin Twine has been a consistent force on offense for Jacksonville. The Falls City, Texas native has reached base in 15 of the last 17 games, batting 20-for-65 with a double, two triples, home run, eight RBIs, four walks and two hit-by-pitches to post a .308/.366/.431 batting line during this run. After recording 37.4 and 44.9 percent pull rates with Jacksonville and High-A Jupiter, respectively, in 2018, Twine is pulling the ball at a 51.9 percent rate this season. That figure is currently the 30th-highest in the Southern League.

SHRIMP SCOPES

Going into play on Friday, Jacksonville has ceded 22 homers, a mark that is tied for the third-most at the Double-A level. Rating as the fourth-most long balls are the Shrimp's 13 yielded among Double-A starting staffs... Corey Bird has hits in 10 of the last 12 games, batting 13-for-37 during this stretch. He has also walked four times, computing to a mean .415 on-base percentage over this run.

