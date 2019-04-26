Mike Mader Released By Braves, Claudio Custodio Added

MOBILE, AL - The Atlanta Braves have made the following roster moves which affect the Mississippi Braves roster. LHP Mike Mader has been released by the Braves and RHP Claudio Custodio has been transferred to Mississippi from Low-A Rome.

Mader, 25. went 2-2 with a 9.24 ERA (13 ER/12.2 IP) in seven appearances for Mississippi this season with 10 walks and 11 strikeouts. In 70 games, 18 starts for the M-Braves over parts of four seasons, the Mariana, Florida native went 13-13 with a 4.04 ERA with 99 walks and 156 strikeouts. Mader made 30 appearances (16 starts) between Mississippi and Triple-A Gwinnett in 2018, combining to go 7-4 with a 3.71 ERA (42 ER/102.0 IP). His seven wins tied for eighth most in the Braves system.

The Braves acquired Mader, along with INF Anfernee Seymour from the Miami Marlins in exchange for LHP Hunter Cervenka on August 6, 2016. Mader was originally selected by the Marlins in the fourth round of the 2014 draft out of Chipola College (FL).

Custodio, 28, was signed by the Braves as a minor league free agent on February 2 and joined the Low-A Rome Braves on April 20. In two appearances, The Sabrina Grande de Boya, Dominican Republic native allowed no runs on two hits with no walks and five strikeouts, posting a 2-0 record. Custodio pitched in the Toronto Blue Jays organization in 2018, going 2-2 with a 3.42 ERA over 29 appearances between Low-A Lancaster, High-A Dunedin, and Triple-A Buffalo.

Custodio did not pitch in 2017 but spent the first seven years of his professional career with the New York Yankees organization, mostly as an infielder, moving to the mound during the second half of the 2015 season. Over six seasons as a middle infielder, Custodio hit .244 with 11 home runs, 118 RBI, 98 stolen bases and a .325 OBP. In 2014 he combined to bat .235 (52-for-221) at Single-A Tampa and Single-A Charleston with 28 runs, 10 doubles, one triple, one home run and 19 RBI in 66 games, swiping 22 bases in 24 attempts (91.7%), which tied for third in the organization.

On the mound, Custodio has appeared in 73 games out of the bullpen, accumulating an 11-4 record and 3.73 ERA with 88 strikeouts and 37 walks in 120.2 IP.

Custodio was originally signed by the Yankees as a non-drafted free agent on April 24, 2010. He signed with the Blue Jays on April 20, 2018, and elected free agency on November 2, 2018.

