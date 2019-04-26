Lopez to Jupiter, Chavez reinstated from Injured List
April 26, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Miami Marlins announced a pair of transactions that impacts their Double-A affiliate Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp roster prior to tonight's game against the Tennessee Smokies at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville at 7:05 p.m.
Catcher B.J. Lopez has been transferred from Jacksonville to High-A Jupiter. Lopez caught three games for Jacksonville, hitting .091 (1-for-11) with a walk.
In a corresponding move, catcher Santiago Chavez has been reinstated from Jacksonville's injured list. Chavez has caught eight games for the Jumbo Shrimp, hitting .120 (3-for-25) with three walks drawn. Chavez was originally placed on the injured list on April 19.
The Jumbo Shrimp roster stands at 24 active players, and a revised roster is attached.
Jacksonville and Tennessee meet at 7:05 p.m. on Friday from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. LHP McKenzie Mills (0-3, 6.92 ERA) makes the start for the Jumbo Shrimp. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv, Sunny 102.3 FM, TuneIn and jaxshrimp.com.
On a Red Shirt Friday, fans are encouraged to wear red to support the military and save $1 per ticket at the box office, or donate that $1 to the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund. Friday Night Lites spiced up by Tijuana Flats presented by Miller Lite and Coors Light means from 6-7:30 p.m., fans are welcome to enjoy specials for $1 12 oz. Miller Lite and Coors Light drafts, as well as $1 off all craft beer at the Craft Cave near the third-base gate. On Military Appreciation Day presented by Navy Mutual, all active and retired military, veterans and their immediate families receive free general admission or reserved tickets to Friday's game.
