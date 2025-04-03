Charlotte Independence Sign Colombian Forward Juan David Moreno

CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte Independence announced today the signing of 23-year-old Colombian forward Juan David Moreno. Moreno last played for Cucuta Deportivo Futbol Club in the second highest division of Colombian soccer in 2024.

Moreno played 831 total minutes for Cucuta in 2024, scoring one goal in all competitions. Moreno joined Cucuta in 2023 and scored four goals over his two seasons with the club.

"Juan David is a dynamic, attacking player with the ability to take players on one vs. one and get behind them with his running. He is comfortable wide on either side and will provide added flair and quality to our attack," shared Charlotte Independence Head Coach, Mike Jeffries.

Prior to joining Cucuta, Moreno spent two seasons with Fortaleza FC in Colombia's top division. Moreno's best season as a professional came in 2021, scoring four goals in 12 matches in league play, good for a pace of 194 minutes per goal.

Moreno joined both Fortaleza FC and Cucuta Deportivo while on loan from Millonarios FC's U-20 team.

