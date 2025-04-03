Chattanooga Red Wolves Set for Electrifying Home Opener at CHI Memorial Stadium

April 3, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC News Release







The Chattanooga Red Wolves are set to ignite CHI Memorial Stadium, the region's only soccer-speciÃ¯Â¬Âc venue, with their 2025 home opener against South Georgia Tormenta FC on Saturday, April 5, at 7 p.m. After a road start to the season, the Red Wolves return to their home turf, promising fans an unmatched blend of soccer action and family-friendly entertainment. This matchup carries extra signiÃ¯Â¬Âcance, as South Georgia Tormenta FC was the team that defeated the Red Wolves in the 2022 USL League One Championship.

The Red Wolves will be looking for redemption on their home turf, making this clash one of the most highly anticipated games of the season. CHI Memorial Stadium stands alone as one of Tennessee's premier soccer destinations, boasting a newly installed natural grass surface, the largest jumbotron in the region, and luxurious amenities like the Executive Club and Sky Suites. Designed with fans in mind, the stadium offers an intimate experience, with grandstands just feet from the pitch, ensuring every cheer resonates and every goal feels personal.

"We're not just hosting a soccer match-we're delivering a full entertainment experience," said Bob Martino, Owner and Chairman of the Chattanooga Red Wolves. "From the roar of the crowd to the excitement of special giveaways, food options, and top-tier facilities, CHI Memorial Stadium is where soccer and fun collide."

The Red Wolves, coming of a dynamic start taking points on the road to start the 2025 campaign, aim to harness the energy of their passionate supporters as they take on South Georgia Tormenta FC in a battle for early-season bragging rights.

Tickets are available now at chattanoogaredwolves-sc.com. Season tickets, Group Tickets, Suite Tickets and other options can be purchased online or in person. Gates open at 6 p.m., with kickoff at 7 p.m. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to soak in the atmosphere and join the celebration.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from April 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.