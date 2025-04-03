Tormenta FC Draws Charleston Battery in Open Cup Third Round on April 15-16

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC is set to face Charleston Battery in the Third Round of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, traveling to Patriots Point Soccer Stadium for the matchup on April 15 or 16. The fixture was determined during today's live draw on CBS Sports Golazo.

Tormenta FC secured its spot in the Third Round with a lively 3-2 victory over FORO SC on Tuesday night. Goals from midfielder Aaron Walker, forward Yaniv Bazini, and forward Sebastian Vivas propelled the Ibis past their UPSL opponents, extending the club's run in the nation's longest-standing soccer tournament.

This round marks the entrance of 16 Division II professional clubs from the USL Championship. Third-round winners will advance to the Round of 32, and a new draw will be held on April 17 to determine matchups for both the Round of 32 and the Round of 16.

Tormenta FC and Charleston Battery are familiar foes, having previously met three times in the U.S. Open Cup. The two sides will meet again in the Jägermeister Cup on June 28 at Tormenta Stadium. The Battery, the longest continuously operating professional soccer club in the United States, currently holds a 1-0-2 (W-D-L) USL Championship record in 2025.

Tickets to the match at Patriots Point are available here. Fans can watch the Third Round clash on CBS Sports Golazo Network or Paramount+, with broadcast details to be confirmed.

Before their Open Cup showdown, South Georgia will host League One newcomers Portland Hearts of Pine for Masters Night on Saturday, April 12, kicking off at 7:30 p.m. from Tormenta Stadium. Fans can get into the Masters spirit with "The Azalea" drink special and more. Tickets to Tormenta Stadium are available.

