Red Wolves Triumph in Historic Chattanooga Derby, Advance in U.S. Open Cup

April 3, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC News Release







In a night that will be etched into Chattanooga soccer history, the Chattanooga Red Wolves SC emerged victorious in a thrilling penalty shootout against crosstown rivals Chattanooga FC, securing a 5-4 win after a 1-1 draw in the Second Round of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. The match, played on April 2, 2025, marked the first-ever competitive meeting between the two Scenic City sides, drawing an electric crowd of 12,131 fans who witnessed a battle for the ages.

The Red Wolves struck first, setting the tone early in the Tennessee derby. Just seven minutes into the match, Omar Hernandez delivered a moment of brilliance, curling a 22- yard free kick over the Chattanooga FC wall and into the bottom right corner, leaving goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic with no chance. "That gave us a nice little early boost," said head coach Scott Mackenzie post-match. "I think we should have capitalized on it more. We could have settled the game and controlled a little bit, but credit to them-they fought back."

Chattanooga FC responded, equalizing in the 19th minute through Daniel Mangarov, who unleashed a 25-yard free kick into the upper right corner. The game tightened up from there, with both sides trading chances but unable to break the deadlock through regulation and extra time. A feisty affair from start to finish, the match saw its share of physicality, with set pieces proving decisive and tensions running high.

As the clock ticked past 120 minutes, the contest moved to penalties, where the Red Wolves showcased their composure. Goalkeeper Ricardo Jerez emerged as the hero, diving to his right to deny Mangarov's spot kick in the fifth round. Owen Green then stepped up, coolly slotting home the decisive penalty to spark wild celebrations among the traveling Red Wolves faithful. "That was a lot of fun," Mackenzie reflected. "We showed tonight that this is a soccer city..."

The victory propels the Red Wolves into the Third Round of the U.S. Open Cup, a testament to their resilience and grit. Having already survived a penalty shootout in the First Round against New Jersey Alliance, the team is proving adept at thriving under pressure. "This win means everything to us," said Hernandez, whose early strike set the stage for the drama. "To come here, in front of this crowd, and beat our rivals-it's a statement."

The packed stands, with CFC supporters in blue on one side and a vocal contingent of Red Wolves fans in red on the other, underscored the burgeoning rivalry. The 12,131 attendees-a near-record for the competition-created an atmosphere reminiscent of a proper derby, standing and roaring throughout the night. For the Red Wolves, this triumph was more than just a win; it was a declaration of intent in a city now firmly established as a soccer hotbed.

As the team looks ahead to the Third Round draw on April 3, the focus remains on building momentum. "We've got a group that fights," Mackenzie added. "This is just the beginning for us in this tournament." With their first-ever win over Chattanooga FC in the books, the Red Wolves have not only claimed bragging rights but also cemented their place in the Scenic City's soccer lore. The journey continues, and the Red Wolves are ready to howl their way deeper into the U.S. Open Cup.

The Chattanooga Red Wolves are set to ignite CHI Memorial Stadium, the region's only soccer-specific venue, with their 2025 home opener against South Georgia Tormenta FC on Saturday, April 5, at 7 p.m. After a road-heavy start to the season, the Red Wolves return to their home turf, promising fans an unmatched blend of high-stakes soccer and family-friendly entertainment. This matchup carries extra weight, as South Georgia Tormenta FC defeated the Red Wolves in the 2022 USL League One Championship. Hungry for redemption, the Red Wolves aim to turn the tables on their old foes, making this clash one of the most anticipated games of the season-and a can't-miss event for Scenic City soccer fans.

