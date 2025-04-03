Triumph Unveils Unity Park-Inspired Secondary Kit

April 3, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC News Release







Greenville, SC - The Greenville Triumph Soccer Club unveiled its new secondary kit on Thursday, paying homage to the creation of Greenville's Unity Park, the city's newest park and a gathering place for all in the heart of downtown.

The kit, designed in collaboration with hummel North America, highlights the theme of unity that follows the history of the park's creation. The white jersey is accented with five pinstripes running vertically behind the Triumph crest, matching the colors and order of the 9-foot "UNITY" letters situated at the front of the park. The "UNITY" sign also appears on the lower left of the front of the kit.

The signature pattern inside the letters appears on the jersey's sleeves, fading in towards the cuff in Triumph SC's primary green. The inside of the kit's collar features early park advocate and reverend E.B. Holloway's 1939 quote, "Give us a park". Holloway's efforts advocating for civil rights and the parks creation are recognized throughout the park, highlighted by The E.B. Holloway Trail.

"Unity Park has become a jewel of downtown Greenville," said Doug Erwin, Chief Brand Officer of the Triumph. "The story of the park's creation is essential to the history of the city and how local leadership, past and present, championed unifying and restoring a blighted area to create a gathering spot for all. Unity Park's goal to bring people together is in unison with our club's mission, and we're excited to highlight the park with this new uniform."

The kit also features Triumph partners Prisma Health on the front and ScanSource on the sleeve. The white top will be paired with green or white shorts and white socks on match days. The kit will make its on-field debut at home this Saturday, April 5th, against the Charlotte Independence before being worn primarily on the road beginning with the club's first away league match of the season in Chattanooga on April 19th. The Unity Kit can be purchased now at the Triumph Team Store at 22 S. Main St. or online at ShopGreenvilleTriumph.com.

About Unity Park: Opened in May 2022, Unity features four state-of-the-art playgrounds, including a 4,100-square-foot splash pad, two expansive green spaces, covered picnic tables and a 10,000-square-foot welcome center. Unity Park merges what was once two segregated parks. Mayberry Park for Blacks, and Meadowbrook Park for whites. For decades many of the city's least desirable features were clustered together in a bleak, swampy area with a history of neglect, environmental abuse and racial inequity. The 60-acre park also features basketball courts and a historic baseball field located on the site of the former Mayberry Park. Three pedestrian bridges span the Reedy River, which flows through the middle of the park.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from April 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.