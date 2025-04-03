Jacks to Host North Carolina FC in US Open Third Round

April 3, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Third round matchups for the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup were announced today. The Charlotte Independence will host USL Championship side North Carolina FC on Tuesday, April 15 at 7:00 p.m. at the Mecklenburg County Sportsplex in Matthews, NC.

This will be the first of two matchups between the two sides in a span of two weeks. The two teams face off in the Jägermeister Cup on April 25.

The Jacks reached the third round in dramatic fashion on Tuesday night, defeating Carolina Core FC 2-1 in extra time. Souaibou Marou's first Jacks goal in extra time served as the game-winner.

Through four games, North Carolina FC currently sit in 3rd place in the USL Championship standings. This will be North Carolina FC's first game of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. The Cary-based club made it to the Round of 32 in 2024, ultimately falling to Phoenix Rising in extra time.

The 2025 USL League One Season continues on Saturday, April 11 for the Jacks as they host Forward Madison FC at American Legion Memorial Stadium. Visit CharlotteIndependence.com for ticket information.

