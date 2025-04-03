Velocity Bounced from U.S. Open Cup

April 3, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

TUKWILA, Wash. - Spokane Velocity FC faced off against Tacoma Defiance on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at Starfire Sports Complex in the second round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. The match ended in a 2-1 victory for Tacoma Defiance, after overtime.

Spokane Velocity FC, currently ranked third in the USL League One standings, entered the match following a 2-1 win over Ballard FC in the first round. Tacoma Defiance, which competes in MLS Next Pro/sanctioned Division III professional, will advance to the next round of the U.S. Open Cup.

Tacoma Defiance struck early, scoring within the first five minutes to take a 1-0 lead. They appeared to double their advantage in the 28th minute, but the goal was disallowed due to a whistle before the shot.

In the 78th minute, Spokane Velocity's Luis Gil found the back of the net, tying the score at 1-1 and forcing the match into overtime. This was his second goal scored in the last two Open Cup matches and the only goal scored during this match by Spokane Velocity FC.

Gil spoke to his goal during tonight's match:

"Tough loss to take in OT (overtime). We could have been better in certain areas, but we have to move on now. Our focus shifts back to play and bouncing back."

Tacoma Defiance regained the lead in the 99th minute, securing a 2-1 advantage. Spokane Velocity fought hard to find an equalizer and push the match to a penalty shootout but were unsuccessful. The match concluded with Tacoma Defiance advancing to the third round.

"Defensively we were not good enough tonight. We allowed Tacoma into key spaces which created good moments for them to take advantage of and we didn't take advantage of our own chances." said Head Coach Leigh Veidman

Midfielder, Bryce Meredith joins Spokane Velocity FC on a short-term contract and saw the pitch during this second round of U.S. Open Cup.

"It was a tough match against a strong opponent. I think we created chances but weren't able to hit the back of the net enough. We will be working hard to bounce back on Saturday, and we want to thank our traveling supporters and everyone who watched from home." said Meredith

Spokane Velocity FC Head Coach, Leigh Veidman spoke to the results of the match:

"No questioning the effort of this group, especially after a long trip east and then another away game for the Open Cup game tonight. But, no excuses, Tacoma was the better team of the night, and we take our lessons and focus on being back home in front of our fans on Saturday vs Hearts of Pine."

Catch Spokane Velocity FC at home this Saturday, April 5 as they take on Portland Hearts of Pine. For tickets to this match and all other information, please visit: https://www.uslspokane.com/tickets/

